Ivanka Rocks Vanilla Jacket And Black Jeans Combo On Campaign Trail In MI, IA

(Photo: Courtesy of Donald J. Trump for President)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Ivanka Trump definitely rocked her outfit Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous jacket and jeans combination during campaign stops in Michigan and Iowa.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve vanilla and black coat during her trip to Eaton Rapids where she spoke at a “Make America Great Again” rally for President Donald Trump’s reelection. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, black jeans and a black belt tied around her waist. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked stunning would be a serious understatement.

A short time later, Ivanka tweeted about her second stop of the day in Des Moines, Iowa, along with several snaps from the day’s event in the great outfit.

“In Des Moines fighting to re-elect @realDonaldTrump and @SenJoniErnst! Thank you @IAGovernor Reynolds, @ChuckGrassley and Amb Branstad for fighting for the future of the Hawkeye State and this great nation,” the first daughter wrote. “#MAGA.”

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.