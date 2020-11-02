Editorial

Javon Wims Suspended 2 Games For Attacking Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims (83) gets into a fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims has learned his fate after starting a fight Sunday against the Saints.

Wims threw multiple shots at Saints player Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and then all hell broke loose as other players got involved. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoprot, the NFL has decided to suspend Wims for only two games! A total of two games for throwing punches!

Now, Wims reportedly told the league that Gardner-Johnson spit on him and ripped his mouth piece out, according to Tom Pelissero. Even if that’s true, it still doesn’t excuse walking up to him, and throwing punches.

The fact that Wims is only suspended for two games is an absolute joke, and Roger Goodell should be embarrassed.

Remember when Tom Brady was suspended four games for the air pressure in the balls? Well, apparently, that’s worse than punching people.

Hell, there are players who used to get suspended for substance abuse violations longer than two games. This is absurd.

I guess the message has now been sent. In the NFL, you can punch people and only sit for two games. What an embarrassing day for league officials.