Javon Wims Suspended 2 Games For Attacking Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims has learned his fate after starting a fight Sunday against the Saints.

Wims threw multiple shots at Saints player Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and then all hell broke loose as other players got involved. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What is #Bears WR Javon Wims doing? Complete dumbass. pic.twitter.com/fvPspWQYN4 — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) November 1, 2020

According to Ian Rapoprot, the NFL has decided to suspend Wims for only two games! A total of two games for throwing punches!

#Bears WR Javon Wims is suspended two games for punching #Saints Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in his helmet, which got him ejected and caused craziness on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

Now, Wims reportedly told the league that Gardner-Johnson spit on him and ripped his mouth piece out, according to Tom Pelissero. Even if that’s true, it still doesn’t excuse walking up to him, and throwing punches.

#Bears WR Javon Wims told team officials that #Saints CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson spit on him, in addition to ripping out Wims’ mouthpiece, during Sunday’s game before Wims sucker punched Gardner-Johnson, per sources. Wims was ejected. The NFL is now considering a suspension, too. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

Gardner-Johnson is the same player who got punched by his teammate, #Saints star Michael Thomas, in practice last month. Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s events, including video of the mouthpiece rip: https://t.co/Pdyk3362Z1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

The fact that Wims is only suspended for two games is an absolute joke, and Roger Goodell should be embarrassed.

Remember when Tom Brady was suspended four games for the air pressure in the balls? Well, apparently, that’s worse than punching people.

Hell, there are players who used to get suspended for substance abuse violations longer than two games. This is absurd.

We got a fight ???????? Wims got ejected after he throws a punch #NOvsCHI #BearsvsSaints pic.twitter.com/fwvRhJFNDc — The Sports Throne (@SportsThroneHub) November 1, 2020

I guess the message has now been sent. In the NFL, you can punch people and only sit for two games. What an embarrassing day for league officials.