Joel Klatt Lists Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz As A Heisman Contender

The Heisman buzz around Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz is growing.

Fox Sports pundit and college football expert Joel Klatt tweeted his list of Heisman contenders following all the Saturday games, and Graham Mertz was among the seven names listed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, Graham Mertz was listed by Klatt after playing a single game this season.

The crazy thing about this is that Klatt isn’t wrong. Sure, some people might chirp him because of Mertz’s limited playing time, but he’s not wrong.

When Mertz was torching Illinois to open the season, I got on the phone with somebody and said this kid’s going to be in the Heisman race after tonight.

You simply can’t be ignored when you throw five beautiful touchdowns in your first ever career start. The kid is a stud.

Then, everything fell apart when he tested positive for coronavirus, and he now has to sit out 21 days, which is an absurd amount of time.

It’s possible that his first game back will be against Michigan. If he lights up the Wolverines, which seems likely, then the Heisman noise will be through the roof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Oct 24, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

I can’t wait to see it!