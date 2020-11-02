Jon Jones Stops Attempted Robbery, Chases A Man Away From His House At Gunpoint

UFC star Jon Jones stopped an attempted robbery at his house over the weekend.

Jones posted an Instagram video of an attempted robbery at his place from Saturday night, and it’s absurd. The legendary fighter can be seen exiting his house carrying a shotgun and chasing after a man who appeared to be trying to break into his vehicles. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Jones wrote the following on Instagram about what happened:

Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?

You can watch the surveillance video below.

Robbing somebody's house is a really stupid idea to begin with. It's a great way to end up getting shot or arrested.

You know what's even dumber than that? Trying to rob a man who gets paid millions of dollars to beat people with his bare hands.

Not only is Jon Jones one of the most feared fighters to ever live, but he clearly didn't hesitate to arm himself.

If this robber knew whose house he was robbing, then he's one of the dumbest people on the planet. If you play stupid games, they'll win stupid prizes.

This guy should consider himself lucky that Jones didn’t greatly escalate this situation.

Props to Jones for putting an end to this attempted criminal activity, and let’s take a second to remember when he famously stopped rioters back in the summer.

Jon Jones is a real one. There’s no doubt about that at all.