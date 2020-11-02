Justin Fields And Mac Jones Are Now The Heisman Favorites

The Heisman race has two new frontrunners.

In the latest odds released by BetOnline.ag, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Alabama passer Mac Jones are tied at the top at +150.

Trevor Lawrence, who had been the leader the entire season up to this point, has fallen to +225. No other player in the country is even close.

This is really unfortunate for Trevor Lawrence, but it’s simply the reality of playing college football during a global pandemic.

He contracted coronavirus, and he’ll miss two games. He already didn’t play against Boston College, and Dabo Swinney ruled him out against Notre Dame.

Obviously, it’s going to be hard to win the Heisman when you miss the most important regular season game of the year.

Breaking: Trevor Lawrence will not be able to play next week against No. 4 Notre Dame, coach Dabo Swinney said. Lawrence tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, and must isolate for a minimum of 10 days per ACC protocols. pic.twitter.com/ksfTTgpdEx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2020

Having said that, Fields and Jones are balling out right now, and both of them look so damn good. Jones had Alabama’s offense cooking, and Fields looks unstoppable for OSU.

Both of them are legit stars, and they’re both clearly moving the needle in a major way.

