Editorial

Justin Fields And Mac Jones Are Now The Heisman Favorites

Oct 31, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass to Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Oct 31, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass to Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Heisman race has two new frontrunners.

In the latest odds released by BetOnline.ag, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Alabama passer Mac Jones are tied at the top at +150. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trevor Lawrence, who had been the leader the entire season up to this point, has fallen to +225. No other player in the country is even close.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on

This is really unfortunate for Trevor Lawrence, but it’s simply the reality of playing college football during a global pandemic.

He contracted coronavirus, and he’ll miss two games. He already didn’t play against Boston College, and Dabo Swinney ruled him out against Notre Dame.

Obviously, it’s going to be hard to win the Heisman when you miss the most important regular season game of the year.

Having said that, Fields and Jones are balling out right now, and both of them look so damn good. Jones had Alabama’s offense cooking, and Fields looks unstoppable for OSU.

Both of them are legit stars, and they’re both clearly moving the needle in a major way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on

Let us know in the comments who you think will win the trophy!