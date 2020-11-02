Kirk Cameron: Evangelicals Energized To Vote Because They See ‘Socialism And Communism Knocking On Our Doors’

Actor and filmmaker Kirk Cameron said Monday that evangelical Christians are energized to vote this presidential election because they “are waking up to … socialism and communism knocking on our doors.”

“People of of faith are waking up to the scary idea that socialism and communism are knocking on our doors this Halloween season and they’re disguised in the costumes of public health and social justice,” Cameron told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” in an apparent reference to Democratic Party policies.

Cameron, who has performed in or produced a number of evangelical Christian films after gaining initial fame in the 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains,” told Fox that he thinks people and Christians specifically seem highly motivated in this presidential election. (RELATED: Donald Trump Looks For Political Salvation From Evangelical Leaders)

“I can tell you that as I travel the country and teach in churches I’m seeing a couple of things that are just astounding … The enthusiasm level for people going out and rallying for a presidential election is unbelievable: 96-mile car trains, 30,000 vehicles, 58,000 people in Pennsylvania. Regardless of the side of the aisle you’re on, this enthusiasm level is unprecedented.”

The segment host noted that a recent Fox News poll pegged white evangelical support for Trump at 74%, with 24% for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Pew Research Center reports similar numbers overall, but has tracked a slight drop in evangelical support for Trump.

Cameron also attacked Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom for declaring “going to church non-essential and Thanksgiving with all my grown children in my living room non-essential.”

He said this was why he participated in the evangelical voting outreach event, “Non-Essential.” Cameron joined conservative authors and pundits Dinesh D’Souza, Charlie Kirk, Cissie Graham Lynch — the granddaughter of Rev. Billy Graham — and others for the October event focused at turning out the GOP vote in 2020.

“It’s been an incredible time to fight back and grab our essential liberties,” Cameron said. (RELATED: Pro-Life Leader Says Trump Is Reversing Abortion Policy)

In January 2020, Trump told an evangelical audience that “America was not built by religion-hating socialists.” White evangelicals overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016 and in the intervening years, evangelical leaders have praised Trump for his pro-life views and for promoting religious freedom around the world.