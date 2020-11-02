Kyle Rittenhouse Reportedly Held On $2 Million Bail After 1st Court Hearing

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old that has been accused with the fatal shootings of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was reportedly ordered to be held on $2 million cash bail.

Rittenhouse made his first court appearance Monday where court commissioner Loren Keating deemed him a flight risk, according to the New York Post.

Kyle Rittenhouse ordered held on $2M bail in Kenosha https://t.co/2rZ2ODdKzU pic.twitter.com/XRhMQ7N2FP — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2020

“The charges are incredibly serious and again, if a conviction occurs there would be a likelihood of an imposition of a mandatory life sentence or at least significant amounts of time, likely decades of a period of incarceration,” the judge said, per the Post. “I believe that there’s a reasonable basis to flee.”

Rittenhouse has been accused of shooting and killing two protesters, Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, during civil unrest ignited by the shooting of Jacob Blake. (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About The Kenosha Shooting And Its Victims)

“Kyle Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law,” Anthony Huber’s father, John Huber, told the judge, the New York Post reported. “He’s been created as such by law enforcement. He believes he’s justified in this case and for him to run wouldn’t surprise me.”

“This defense, self-defense, that is impossible,” Huber reportedly added. “I don’t know what part of the video you watched.”

“My son was a hero,” John Huber said during court, according to the outlet. “He tried to stop him, and so did everybody else. He was an active shooter and he tried to flee. And my son lost his life protecting other people. He was a hero.”

Rittenhouse’s lawyer reportedly argued for bail to be set at $750,000, but prosecutor Thomas Binger disagreed.

“Someone who’s facing these types of charges has the strongest possible incentive not to return to court,” Bringer told the judge, per the Post.