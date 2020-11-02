Will Michigan Fire Football Coach Jim Harbaugh?

Are Jim Harbaugh’s days coaching at Michigan nearing a rapid end?

Michigan suffered their worst loss of the Harbaugh regime this past Saturday to a very bad Michigan State team, and his seat is no longer warm. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Oct 31, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

It has to be absolutely scorching hot after dropping a game to one of the worst teams in the B1G. Not only is MSU terrible, but it’s a rivalry game that the Wolverines should dominate.

Instead, Harbaugh’s squad couldn’t even win a home game against one of the worst MSU squads that we’ve seen in awhile.

Let’s not forget that the Spartans started the season by losing to Rutgers. Yes, MSU couldn’t beat Rutgers, but was able to confidently beat Michigan.

Also, Michigan’s win over Minnesota no longer looks great at all after the Terrapins beat the Gophers.

So, two games into the season, UM is 1-1 with the worst loss of Jim Harbaugh’s career in Ann Arbor. It’s not just fair to ask if he’ll be fired, but we’re now at the point where the question has to be asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Oct 31, 2020 at 2:58pm PDT

Do I think the Wolverines will fire Harbaugh? If the Wolverines get six wins, I see no situation where he gets cut loose.

However, are we confident that’s going to happen? Michigan still has to play Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Does anyone feel confident they’ll beat the Hoosiers this weekend? I didn’t think so. If they lose all those games and finish the season 3-5, then yes, Harbaugh is cooked.

It’s truly amazing how poorly the Wolverines have done at meeting expectations since he’s arrived. As I said after the Saturday loss, it’s a new year, but it’s the same damn story with Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

New year, same Jim Harbaugh and Michigan team. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 31, 2020

Let us know in the comments if you think he’ll be fired!