Ole Miss Tight End DaMarcus Thomas Airlifted To the Hospital, Lane Kiffin Doesn’t ‘Know’ If He’s Seen An Injury Like It Before

Ole Miss tight end DaMarcus Thomas has been airlifted to a hospital after an injury in practice.

According to 247Sports, head coach Lane Kiffin briefed the media Monday that Thomas was airlifted right off of the practice field. It’s not known exactly how Thomas was injured. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ole Miss tight end DaMarcus Thomas airlifted from practice field. Showing some movement before being placed in helicopter. Here’s what we know at this hour… https://t.co/CZwj6SQCsq via @247sports #OleMiss #HottyToddy — David Johnson (@Rebels247) November 2, 2020

“He never moved and he hasn’t. There’s no feeling in his entire body. We’ve informed the family. I don’t know. I don’t know if I’ve seen anything as hard or like that, personally,” Kiffin explained in the aftermath of the injury.

247Sports reported that Kiffin later said there were some signs of feelings before Thomas was placed on the helicopter. It’s not entirely clear how much time passed before the helicopter arrived.

According to the same 247Sports report, running back Jerrion Ealy told the media, “It was just a normal football play. A freak accident…. We’re just all praying for him, and we really hope to have him back soon.”

Ole Miss TE DaMarcus Thomas was life flighted to a hospital this morning after a serious injury during practice per Lane Kiffin. Kiffin said DaMarcus has not moved and his family was called immediately. Prayers up???? pic.twitter.com/4jvouSjR2c — CFB Country (@tCFBCountry) November 2, 2020

Obviously, the most important thing right now is to make sure that Thomas gets the best medical care possible.

It sounds like an absolutely terrifying and scary situation in Oxford right now, and there really isn’t much else to say other than we’re pulling for him.

Kiffin said he called his son’s mom and told her he could care less if his son ever plays football again after seeing DaMarcus Thomas’ injury at practice this morning. Thomas unresponsive. Being airlifted to hospital staright from practice field. #OleMiss — David Johnson (@Rebels247) November 2, 2020

Let’s all hope we get some great updates soon. This really sounds like a tragic situation.