REPORT: Prince William Battled Coronavirus Back In April

Prince William reportedly tested positive for coronavirus back in April, but kept it a secret from the public.

Prince William allegedly didn’t want to alarm anyone with his diagnosis, according to a report published Monday by The Sun.

Prince William contracted Covid-19 in April but kept his diagnosis a secret, the BBC and The Sun have reported, citing information from sources within Kensington Palace. https://t.co/C8kzT7EJ3A — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 2, 2020



“William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six,” a source told the outlet. “At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.”

“After seeing medics and testing positive – which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is – William was determined it should be business as usual though,” the source added, according to The Sun. “He was determined to fulfill his engagements.”

Willam reportedly held 14 phone calls and maintained all of his video call engagements in the month of April, The Sun reported.

Prince William isn’t the only royal to have suffered from the virus. Prince Charles, his father, showed mild symptoms of coronavirus in March. (RELATED: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” a statement from Clarence House said at the time. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.”

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement continued.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested positive and was hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus.