Purdue Is Planning On Playing Wisconsin As Scheduled

Purdue is planning to play Wisconsin this Saturday.

The Boilermakers and Badgers are slated to play this upcoming Saturday, but Wisconsin is dealing with several coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is preparing to play as scheduled. According to Tom Dienhart, Brohm and the Boilermakers are preparing as if the game will happen.

A decision is expected at some point Tuesday.

Brohm expects to have answer on Wisconsin game tomorrow. Preparing full-speed ahead. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) November 2, 2020

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re all hoping the game happens as scheduled. The entire state of Wisconsin is praying it happens.

The matchup against Nebraska was already called off, and we damn sure don’t need another getting canned because of coronavirus.

I’ve even heard from Purdue fans that they’re keeping their fingers crossed we get to play, which is something that would never happen in a normal year.

You know we’re desperate for action when Purdue is pumped to play a game they might normally lose by four or five touchdowns.

The game is slated to start at 3:30 EST on BTN. We’re all praying it does!