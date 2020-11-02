REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Might Have Played His Final Game With The Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. might never suit up again for the Cleveland Browns.
According to Ian Rapoport, there's a real chance the Browns and OBJ go their separate ways before the start of the 2021 season.
The electric receiver is currently recovering from a torn ACL, and his season in Cleveland is over. You can watch Rapoport’s full report below.
Honestly, OBJ better hope like hell the Browns trade him. It’d be the best thing to happen to him ever since he arrived in Cleveland.
Talk about a guy whose talent has been pissed away in spectacular fashion with the Browns.
Fresh starts can often be a good thing, and OBJ is in desperate need of one. When you see the ship sinking, I suggest you get in the lifeboat.
Right now, a trade is the lifeboat that OBJ is in need of, and he should itch as quickly as possible.
Get out, OBJ! Get the hell out of Cleveland while you can!