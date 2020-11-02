REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Might Have Played His Final Game With The Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. might never suit up again for the Cleveland Browns.

According to Ian Rapoport, there's a real chance the Browns and OBJ go their separate ways before the start of the 2021 season.

The electric receiver is currently recovering from a torn ACL, and his season in Cleveland is over. You can watch Rapoport's full report below.

The electric receiver is currently recovering from a torn ACL, and his season in Cleveland is over. You can watch Rapoport’s full report below.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Browns will play their first game without WR Odell Beckham today, and he may have played his last game in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/d5UI0bK627 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020

Honestly, OBJ better hope like hell the Browns trade him. It’d be the best thing to happen to him ever since he arrived in Cleveland.

Talk about a guy whose talent has been pissed away in spectacular fashion with the Browns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Oct 4, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

Fresh starts can often be a good thing, and OBJ is in desperate need of one. When you see the ship sinking, I suggest you get in the lifeboat.

Right now, a trade is the lifeboat that OBJ is in need of, and he should itch as quickly as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Sep 21, 2020 at 10:48am PDT

Get out, OBJ! Get the hell out of Cleveland while you can!