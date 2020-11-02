Sen. Rick Scott Says The Hispanic Vote Will Help Trump Win Florida

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott said he believes the Hispanic vote will help President Donald Trump win the state just one day before the election.

Scott predicted Trump will do well with the Hispanic vote in a Monday interview with Fox News, saying Biden “appeased Fidel Castro” and promised to “negotiate” with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Scott mentioned that he won the Hispanic vote in all three of his elections.

In the interview, Scott said that Biden is “going to walk away from any human rights issues in Venezuela” and “trying to help get democracy and freedom in Latin America,” Fox News reported.

“So, that doesn’t go very well in Florida, so, I think the Hispanic vote is going to make sure Donald Trump has a nice win,” Scott added.

“I think Miami-Dade is going to be interesting because I think the Democrats are going to have a hard time winning the Hispanic vote,” Scott said. “I won the Hispanic vote in all three of my elections which was the deciding factor in how I won because these elections are close in Florida,” Scott said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’m Mad’ — Sen. Rick Scott To Release Ad Slamming Rioters For ‘Screwing Up’ The US)

Scott spoke Sunday night in Miami, Florida, at a rally for Trump, asking voters from his state to vote for the president.