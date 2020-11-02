Massachusetts Governor Issues Curfew As COVID-19 Cases Rise Across The Country

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he is partially reinstating the state’s stay-at-home order, which includes a curfew.

The order, which goes into effect Nov. 6, comes after the state reported 1,139 new COVID-19 cases, CNN reported. The state has confirmed 155,660 total cases.

There have been over 9.2 million reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

“This time the advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Residents should stay home between these hours with exceptions like going to work and to the grocery store,” Baker said during a press conference.

Today we are taking several targeted measures to curb rising #COVID19MA cases + hospitalizations. Our goal is to disrupt this trend now, so the Commonwealth can keep our economy + schools open and prevent the need to roll back to Phase I or II. ➡️ MORE: https://t.co/FCUWR035Vf pic.twitter.com/fYR37s58P0 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 2, 2020

The order also requires all gatherings to end by 9:30 PM and limits indoor groups to 10 people and outdoor parties to 25 or fewer, according to the report. All residents over the age of 5 will be required to wear facial coverings in public. (RELATED: Texas County Judge Issues County-Wide Curfew As COVID-19 Cases Soar)

“We’re making this clear for everyone,” Baker said. “No more exceptions and no exemptions for when you can maintain social distance.”

Further, Baker signed an executive order requiring theatres, casinos and other entertainment venues to close at 9:30 pm, the article continued. Liquor sales will also end at 9:30 pm.

Massachusetts joins other states and localities ordering restrictions to curb their own outbreaks.

New York’s new protocol allowing out-of-state travelers to “test out” of mandatory 14-day quarantine takes effect on *Wednesday, November 4.* Details:https://t.co/RY0WcpAqJr — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 31, 2020

Democratic New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that most people who visit New York must get a COVID-19 test within 3 days of arrival to the state.

As cases surge in El Paso County, Texas, county Judge Ricardo Samaniego issued a 2-week shut down of all non-essential businesses. Similarly, Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered Oct. 22 a 2-week curfew on non-essential businesses.