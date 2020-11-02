Stay Connected With Family And Friends With This Discounted Digital Picture Frame

When family members or friends live far away, there’s no doubt it can be challenging to stay in touch. Nowadays, it seems be even more difficult to stay connected because of the pandemic. Fortunately, the Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame from America’s largest digital frame platform is on sale for nearly 15% off the original price, making it easy to stay in touch without breaking the bank.

Get this Nixplay Digital Picture Frame for only $157.49, plus free shipping!

This digital picture frame is especially loved by grandparents who may not get to see their grandchildren as often as they’d like to. You can easily manage the content on your frame using the Nixplay app for iOS and Android. If you don’t have as many pictures to display as you’d like, family and friends can be invited to collaborate on shared photos and video playlists. If that’s not cool, I’m not sure what is!

Nixplay’s cable stand allows your frame to be positioned horizontally or vertically, or even mounted onto the wall, without any hassle. Whichever way you want to display your photos, Nixplay has got you covered. What’s the best part of this picture frame, you ask? Well, if you love one or a few of your photos in particular, you can print them directly from the mobile app. Now that’s pretty convenient!

This product received an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 3,500 people, making it one of the best selling digital picture frames on the market. Listen to what some customers have to say about their Nixplay Digital Picture Frame:

“Really like this frame. The resolution is great. It also makes it very easy to quickly share photos from my phone that I have locally or in an account. I was also able to share this with my wife so she can do the same. I really think I will be getting these for Christmas gifts this year.”

“Grandmother was delighted seeing current pictures from kids and grandchildren. Grandkids really enjoy sending current photos. it helps all communicate and stay in closer touch in our spread out world.”

If you’re searching for the perfect keep-sake gift for the holidays this year. Look no further. Right now, get this product for only $157.49!

