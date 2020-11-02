Taylor Swift Fans Get Huge News About Her Greatest Hits

Taylor Swift fans definitely have a reason to celebrate after learning that the superstar can finally re-record her greatest hits from her earliest albums.

As of November 2020, the 30-year-old pop singer can re-record her first five albums like “Red,” “1989” and “Fearless” because her contract with Big Machine Records allowing her to take ownership of those hits, per Billboard magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on Nov 2, 2020 at 7:42am PST

And the news did not slip by fans who took to social media with the hashtag “TaylorIsFree.

“NOVEMBER IS HERE! This is the month I’ve been most looking forward to since like July/August last year and I’m so excited!!! Taylor can re-record #TaylorIsFree TAYLOR IS FREE,” one fan wrote on social media, per the outlet.(RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

Another tweeted, “The whole year felt like a whirlwind and now finally TAYLOR IS FREE. We all will be deleting all of her old music from our playlists and apps and will only be streaming Taylor’s art owned by Taylor. That’s it.”

As previously reported, the “Shake It Off” hitmaker revealed in an interview last year that in November 2020 she planned to start re-recording albums one through five.

“That’s true, and it’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again,” Swift shared during her appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“I’m very excited about it,” she added. “I just think that artists deserve to own their own work. I just feel very passionately about that.”

This following reports last summer that the “Me!” hitmaker’s original masters to her old recordings had been acquired by Scooter Braun, who got them when he bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label group. At the time, she made it publicly known that she wasn’t happy with the music mogul.