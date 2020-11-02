Timothy Olyphant Is Outstanding In Season 2 Of ‘The Mandalorian’

Timothy Olyphant stole the show in the first episode of the second season of “The Mandalorian.”

When word broke that the legendary “Justified” star would appear in season two of the hit “Star Wars” show, I was immediately juiced. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

After all, we’re talking about the man who made Raylan Givens one of the greatest characters ever put on our screens.

Well, after crushing the first episode, Olyphant was without a doubt the best part of the start of season two.

While I won’t ruin or spoil anything for anyone, his character Cobb Vanth is more or less just the Raylan Givens of the “Star Wars” universe and I’m here for it.

timothy olyphant in the mandalorian chapter 9: the marshal pic.twitter.com/ZF2AxTMj2C — best of timothy olyphant (@bestofolyphant) October 31, 2020

Every word that Olyphant spoke in episode nine was awesome, he was quick on the trigger and I was so excited to see him taking over.

It’s truly awesome how Timothy Olyphant’s entire career has more or less become playing lawmen in different series. I love it.

Timothy Olyphant Western Lawman Cinematic Universe#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/xKuIPN8mgV — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) October 30, 2020

“The Mandalorian” is just the latest project he’s played a role in that vein, and it was truly awesome. Hopefully, he’s in the rest of the season because his presence really took things to another level.

If you haven’t seen the start of season two yet, make sure to check it out on Disney+!