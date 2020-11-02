REPORT: Tom Hardy And Pete Davidson Will Star In The Vietnam War Movie ‘The Things They Carried’

Tom Hardy, Pete Davidson and several other young stars are reportedly slated to star in “The Things They Carried.”

According to Deadline, Hardy, Davidson, Tye Sheridan, Bill Skarsgård and Ashton Sanders are all set to join the cast of the upcoming film. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The film is based on a book of the same name by Tim O’Brien, which chronicles a unit in the Vietnam war. The book was a New York Times Book of the Century.

Right of the bat, that’s an absolutely absurd lineup of talent for any movie. That’s one of the best young lineups that I’ve ever seen.

Tye Sheridan, Bill Skarsgård and Pete Davidson are all absolutely incredible entertainers and actors. I’m not even including Hardy in the young part of the lineup.

Obviously, his work speaks for itself, and the man is a living legend in his own right. That’s more than obvious.

Now, they’re teaming up for a movie based on an incredibly popular Vietnam war book. Admittedly, I’ve never read “The Things They Carried.”

So, I’m looking at this situation purely from a cinematic standpoint. What I do know is that a Vietnam war movie with this cast is probably going to be incredible.

In fact, I’d even say that I’d be shocked if it wasn’t awesome.

There’s no set release date just yet, but it probably won’t be out for a least a couple years with the cast just now being put together. I can’t wait to see what it’s like.

Finally, if you’re looking for a great war movie, “The Outpost” is an exceptional film.