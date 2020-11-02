Kansas Man Allegedly Shoots 3 People He Believed Stole His Trump Yard Signs

Three minors were allegedly shot by a man who suspected they stole pro-President Donald Trump yard signs from his home in Topeka, Kansas, on Saturday, WIBW 13 reported.

Three minors are listed as victims in an incident of criminal discharge of a firearm, WIBW reported. Police said the shooter told them he suspected the individuals were involved in the recent disappearance of multiple Trump campaign yard signs.

“We ask for the community’s patience as investigators diligently work to determine the facts surrounding this case,” Topeka Police Department Public Relations Specialist Gretchen Spiker said, WIBW reported.

“No arrests have been made as of this writing. Arrests may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Three people were shot in North Topeka, Kansas, after a man reportedly thought the group was behind the theft of Trump 2020 signs in his yard. https://t.co/8r4CMXWPmd — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 2, 2020

The individuals received treatment for serious gunshot injuries at local hospitals WIBW reported. Police say the investigation is ongoing. (RELATED: Elections Chairman Resigns After He And His Wife Are Accused Of Removing And Defacing Trump Signs)

The Topeka Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

