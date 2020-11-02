Trump Races To The Finish, Holding 10 Rallies In 2 Days

President Donald Trump is finishing his final push for reelection in dramatic fashion, holding 10 rallies in 6 states in 2 days.

After a busy Saturday in Pennsylvania, Trump’s Sunday schedule featured rallies in five critical swing states — Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The president’s rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Miami-Dade county Sunday evening drew thousands, reportedly outlasting the county curfew, according to NBC 6.

Monday’s schedule includes rallies in Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and two events in Michigan. Trump’s Michigan stops highlight the importance of the state to Trump’s election chances. The president won the state by less than 1% in 2016. Current polling shows Trump trailing Biden in Michigan by nearly 5%, according to RealClearPolitics average. (RELATED: Judge Blocks Michigan Ban On Open Carry At Voting Centers)

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden teamed up Saturday with former president Barack Obama rallying in Michigan. The former vice president returned Sunday to his home state of Pennsylvania and is back on the trail Monday, rallying in the Pittsburgh area.

Trump spent Saturday in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state he won in 2016 by just over 1%. The president’s first stop of his 4-rally day was in Upper Makefield, near the site where George Washington planned his course across the Delaware, The Courier Times reported.

“Three days from now, this is the state that will save the American Dream,” Trump told attendees per the Times. “On Nov. 3, we’re going to win Pennsylvania. We’re going to win four more years in that very beautiful White House.”

We are ONE movement, ONE people, ONE family, and ONE GLORIOUS NATION UNDER GOD! Together with the incredible people of Pennsylvania, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! #ElectionDay #MAGA???????? https://t.co/gsFSgh2KPc pic.twitter.com/7EwfCm23U7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020

Trump held rallies later Saturday in Reading and Butler, finishing the evening in Montoursville.