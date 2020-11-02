Watch The Trailer For The New Horror Movie ‘What Lies Below’

The upcoming movie “What Lies Below” looks incredibly scary.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is: “Liberty, a socially awkward 16-year-old, returns from two months at camp to a blindsided introduction of her Mother’s fiancé, John Smith, whose charm, intelligence, and beauty paint the picture of a man too perfect to be human.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that might not sound overly scary, I can promise your opinion will change once you see the preview. Give the trailer a watch below.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that “What Lies Below” appears to be an incredibly sinister film. Horror might not be my favorite genre, but damn, it looks like this one might hit differently.

I made the mistake of watching this trailer for the first time last night shortly before trying to sleep, and that was probably a mistake.

I hate cheesy horror movies. I think they’re some of the worst movies ever made. However, if a horror movie is actually intriguing, has a great plot and keeps things rolling, then I’m in.

It’s why the latest “Halloween” movie was damn good. It didn’t focus on cheap scares. It focused on just being a great film that also happened to scare.

It looks like “What Lies Below” will also fit that mold, which means I’ll almost certainly end up giving it a shot.

You can check out “What Lies Below” starting Dec. 4.