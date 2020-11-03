103-Year-Old Woman Who Has Never Missed An Election Casts Vote Despite Pandemic

Nina Jarvis, a 103-year-old citizen of Half Moon Bay, CA, voted in the twenty-third election of her life this week despite the ongoing pandemic.

Together with Kathy Railsback, a friend and neighbor at her apartment community, Jarvis maneuvered her wheelchair to a voting location not far from home and submitted her ballot in the official drop box, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. The event reportedly received cheers from a small group of locals that had gathered to commemorate the occasion.

Railsback, 68, said that Jarvis is her best friend, according to the local outlet.

Despite her age, Railsback said Jarvis still "keeps up with politics, knits scarves & reads. She still cares for herself, cooks a yummy chicken soup and lives in her senior [apartment]," Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Jarvis’ first presidential election was in 1932, according to Fox 10 Phoenix, when Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated Republican incumbent, President Herbert Hoover. She was born before women were allowed to vote and has lived through the civil rights movement and multiple wars, but Jarvis claims this election is the most important of her lifetime.

“If I can get out and vote, so can you!” Jarvis said, according to Fox KTVU.

Ms. Jarvis will celebrate her 104th birthday in January.