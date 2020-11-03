REPORT: Andy Dalton Placed On The NFL’s Coronavirus List

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is reportedly out for another week.

According to Todd Archer, Dalton has been placed on the league's coronavirus list, which means he's out Sunday against the Steelers.

Being on the list doesn’t necessarily mean a player has coronavirus, but it does mean they might have been in close contact with a positive person.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Andy Dalton for a second straight game but not because of the concussion he sustained two weeks ago. Dalton will be placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list on Tuesday, which will knock him out of Sunday’s game… https://t.co/126lxlBS2k — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 3, 2020

Can Andy Dalton ever catch a break? The hits just keep coming for this dude. First, he misses a game because of a concussion.

Dalton suffered an absolutely brutal shot against Washington, and that kept him on the bench against the Eagles this past week.

Now, he has to miss a game because he’s on the league’s coronavirus list! The dude is taking punches left and right.

Andy Dalton can’t seem to catch any kind of break. Life is difficult right now for the Cowboys!

Andy Dalton addressing the Cowboys offensive line pic.twitter.com/GdJ3Turmv0 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

I can’t wait to see how much worse this dumpster fire for Jerry Jones gets. It looks like it’s not slowing down anytime soon.