Editorial

REPORT: Andy Dalton Placed On The NFL’s Coronavirus List

Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is helped to the locker room after being knocked out of the game on a hit by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (not pictured) in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is helped to the locker room after being knocked out of the game on a hit by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (not pictured) in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is reportedly out for another week.

According to Todd Archer, Dalton has been placed on the league’s coronavirus list, which means he’s out Sunday against the Steelers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Being on the list doesn’t necessarily mean a player has coronavirus, but it does mean they might have been in close contact with a positive person.

Can Andy Dalton ever catch a break? The hits just keep coming for this dude. First, he misses a game because of a concussion.

Dalton suffered an absolutely brutal shot against Washington, and that kept him on the bench against the Eagles this past week.

Now, he has to miss a game because he’s on the league’s coronavirus list! The dude is taking punches left and right.

Andy Dalton can’t seem to catch any kind of break. Life is difficult right now for the Cowboys!

I can’t wait to see how much worse this dumpster fire for Jerry Jones gets. It looks like it’s not slowing down anytime soon.