Biden Gets Smashed Among Hispanic Voters In Florida, Georgia And Ohio

Former Vice President Joe Biden vastly under-performed among Hispanic voters in the key states of Florida, Georgia and Ohio polls showed Tuesday night.

Exit polls from 2020 showed Trump making huge gains among the demographic over his performance against Hillary Clinton in 2016. Clinton won the demographic by 27 points, 40 points, and 41 points in Florida, Georgia and Ohio respectively, while Biden won by just 8 points, 25 points and 24 points respectively. (RELATED: Twitter Flags Trump Campaign Tweet Calling South Carolina Race For President Trump)

Hispanic voters per early 2020 exit polls: Florida:

2016: Clinton +27

2020: Biden +8 Georgia:

2016: Clinton +40

2020: Biden +25 Ohio:

2016: Clinton +41

2020: Biden +24 CNN — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2020

None of the three states have been called for either Trump or Biden as of publishing, though Trump holds a lead in each state. All three are must-win states for Trump’s reelection.

Democrats in the Senate lost two high-profile races against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky and Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. Democrats put a combined $200 million into the races, and McConnell won his by double digits.

Jaime Harrison and Amy McGrath raised a combined $200 MILLION for their unsuccessful Senate campaigns https://t.co/ML9xWS9EeR — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 4, 2020

Fox News is reporting Republicans have a 90 percent chance of keeping the Senate.