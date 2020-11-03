Boise State Now Has The Highest Winning Percentage In College Football History

Boise State holds the highest winning percentage in college football history.

According to IdahoNews.com, the Broncos now have the highest winning percentage in the sport at .7303 after starting the 2-0. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State is second at .7299.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on Nov 2, 2020 at 4:07pm PST

This is a really neat accomplishment for Boise State and fans of the program. The Broncos have become a dominant college football team and they’re the crown jewel of Idaho.

When it comes to G5 teams that can stick with the Power Five squads, BSU has done it better than anyone in my lifetime.

Let’s not forget that the Broncos pulled off a shocking upset over Oklahoma, and they haven’t really slowed down ever since.

Boise State is certainly better off than most G5 teams, but it’s certainly not a super easy place to play. It’s not like the Rocky Mountains produce a ton of five and four star recruits.

BSU isn’t Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson or Georgia when it comes to recruiting, but they still find a way to compete. I respect the hell out of that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on Nov 2, 2020 at 5:04pm PST

Props to BSU for carving out their place in history. Now, they just have to hold onto it and keep Ohio State off of their back.