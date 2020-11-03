Chrissy Teigen: ‘Our Fears’ Are If Trump Wins ‘We Will Prob All Die Or Be Handmaids’

Chrissy Teigen mentioned Tuesday what her “fears” are if President Donald Trump wins the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden.

“It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins,” the 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tweeted to her millions of followers as networks continued calling states that Trump and the Democratic presidential nominee had won.

“Like we will [probably] all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety,” she added, a possible reference to the series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It is a show “set in a dystopian future” where “a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship,” per IMDb.(RELATED: Report: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Expecting 3rd Child)

It comes following the supermodel‘s appearance Monday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at a Biden campaign event, per Entertainment Tonight. It was her first public appearance after her and husband John Legend lost their son following pregnancy complications. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized During Pregnancy Due To Excessive Bleeding)

“All I could muster was ‘hi everyone!'” Teigen tweeted out of the appearance. “This mouth of mine and that’s all I could do. An honor to be in Philly to support Kamala [Harris] and Joe [Biden].”