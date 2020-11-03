Clemson Vs. Notre Dame Is The Best College Football Game Of The Weekend

Clemson vs. Notre Dame is the biggest college football game of the weekend.

This Saturday, the Tigers will travel without Trevor Lawrence to South Bend to face the Fighting Irish in one of the most hyped games of the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Nov 2, 2020 at 9:13am PST

The stakes couldn’t be higher. This is Notre Dame’s best chance at beating Clemson and trying to lock up a spot in the playoff.

Not only is this Notre Dame’s best shot, but they’ll be taking it without Lawrence on the field because he’s out with coronavirus.

That means if there was ever a time Clemson could go down in an ACC game, it’s right now.

Breaking: Trevor Lawrence will not be able to play next week against No. 4 Notre Dame, coach Dabo Swinney said. Lawrence tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, and must isolate for a minimum of 10 days per ACC protocols. pic.twitter.com/ksfTTgpdEx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2020

I can’t wait to see what happens Saturday night under the lights in South Bend. With Lawrence not out there slinging it for the Tigers, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will make his second career start.

He played very well in the second half against Boston College, and he’ll need a great game if the Tigers want to beat Notre Dame.

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on NBC, and you know I’ll be watching. It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what happens.