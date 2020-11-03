Let’s Remember What It Means To Be An American On Election Day

It’s Election Day, and it’s a great time to remember what it means to be an American.

Today, millions of people around the country will go to the polls and cast their respective vote for President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden to sit in the Oval Office. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

No matter who you vote for and support, it’s important to remember what this country is all about.

This country is the country that went to the moon, stormed the beaches of Normandy in WWII to liberate Europe from Hitler’s grip, won the Miracle on Ice and has a perfect record when it comes to winning Super Bowls.

Despite what some in the media might want you to believe, many of us have a lot more in common than we do that separates us.

It’s important to remember that fact, and it feels like it’s been a long time since we said that out loud.

I don’t care if you support Trump or Biden. I know people all over the spectrum, and that’s what makes America so great.

We’re free to support who we want, debate the issue, discuss it and then drink a few beers afterwards.

Most importantly, don’t let politics ruin or run your life. Yes, politics is a fun business to be involved with and you should be informed. Passion is important in life, and passion for a POTUS candidate is pretty damn fun and cool.

However, that doesn’t mean politics should dictate who you’re friends with. We didn’t separate foxholes in the Battle of the Bulge by Democrats and Republicans. Those young men were all just Americans.

Find some hobbies you enjoy, watch some sports, find a great movie, meet some awesome friends and spend time with your family. All of that stuff on a daily basis is more important to your happiness than the person who is president.

Trust me, doing all the things listed above is a much better use of your time than constantly worrying about politics.

So, vote for the person you like the most, enjoy the day, have a few drinks and remember that we’re all in this together. Republican or Democrat, I’ll drink a beer with anyone who is chill. I hope you all feel the same.