Howard Stern Praises Taylor Swift After She Joins All The Other Celebrities Endorsing Biden

Radio show host Howard Stern kissed Taylor Swift’s feet after she publicly endorsed Joe Biden.

Stern praised Swift and her decision to go public with her political beliefs during Monday’s episode of his radio show, as noted by Yahoo! Entertainment.

.@TaylorSwift13 endorses Joe Biden for President in new video. ???????? pic.twitter.com/ciqFWoDr5t — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 2, 2020

“Celebrities who won’t say who they’re voting for because they don’t want to piss off their public, f*ck you, too!” Stern said, the outlet reported.

“Like Taylor Swift, good for her,” he reportedly continued. “She has like 83 million followers and she came out and said who she’s voting for and I’m like, good, that’s standing up for your country.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Goes After President Trump Over George Floyd Tweets)

Stern also claimed Swift’s team probably advised her not to say anything.

“I’m sure her handlers were telling her, ‘Don’t say anything, you’ll make people angry. You don’t want to be like the Dixie Chicks and be political,'” he said, the outlet noted. “F*ck that! Be like the Dixie Chicks.”

Stern obviously doesn’t pay much attention to Swift because she’s been talking about politics for a while now and has openly criticized President Donald Trump. So, the rest of us were not surprised at all that she endorsed the former vice president.

Not to mention, almost all the celebrities have endorsed Biden including Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Hailey Bieber, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bruce Springsteen, Cardi B and much more.