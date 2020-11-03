Hurricane Eta Hits Nicaragua Coast After Being Declared Category Four Storm

Hurricane Eta landed alongside Nicaragua’s coast on Tuesday after it was declared a category four level hurricane, The National Hurricane Center tweeted.

“Eyewall of Extremely Dangerous Hurricane Eta Moving Onshore Along the Coast of Northeastern Nicaragua,” The National Hurricane Center tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: 6 Dead, 2 Million Homes, Businesses Without Power After Hurricane Zeta Pummeled The South)

Hurricane #Eta Advisory 12A: Eyewall of Extremely Dangerous Hurricane Eta Moving Onshore Along the Coast of Northeastern Nicaragua. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 3, 2020

“4pm EST Monday, 2 November Key Messages for Hurricane #Eta: Eta is now a Category 4 Hurricane. It is forecast to slow down as it makes landfall in #Nicaragua exacerbating potentially catastrophic wind, storm surge, & flooding impacts as it moves slowly inland,” The National Hurricane Center also tweeted.

4pm EST Monday, 2 November Key Messages for Hurricane #Eta: Eta is now a Category 4 Hurricane. It is forecast to slow down as it makes landfall in #Nicaragua exacerbating potentially catastrophic wind, storm surge, & flooding impacts as it moves slowly inland. pic.twitter.com/bFTVU7z7Bk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 2, 2020

The hurricane is also “expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides across portions of Central America,” the National Hurricane Center tweeted Tuesday morning.

10 AM EST Tuesday, November 3 Hurricane #Eta Key Messages: Extremely dangerous Eta expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides across portions of Central America. https://t.co/lQ8WhA2D3G pic.twitter.com/mW0ReBaBJw — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 3, 2020

The hurricane center updated, echoing the predicted damage severity for areas in Central America and that Eta gained strength while approaching northeastern Nicaragua, according to a Tuesday morning tweet.

“A wind gust to 74 mph (119 km/h) has been reported at the Puerto Cabezas Airport, Nicaragua,” according to a National Hurricane Center statement from early Tuesday morning. The statement also noted the severity of the storm and echoed the same damage severity predictions in Tuesday’s tweets.

There are now 28 hurricanes around the world, Hurricane Eta among them, that have been named in the 2020 season, matching 2005’s record setting number, The New York Post reported.

“It is far too early to know if Eta will ever reach the United States, let alone what impacts would be felt. The official NHC forecast goes out through five days,” Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Hurricane Center, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in an email.

