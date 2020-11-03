‘Diminish US Influence’: Policy Expert On What’s At Stake For Foreign Policy This Election

James Carafano, the vice president for National Security and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the greatest foreign threat to the United States, the consequences of the election and more.

During recent interviews with CBS, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were asked what is the biggest foreign threat facing the country. Trump said China whereas Biden said Russia.

“Honestly, I think it’s a bad question. China, Russia, North Korea, Iran — they both have one thing in common,” Carafano said, “and that’s they want to win without fighting.”

He added, “they’re all in a sense trying to find ways to diminish US influence, diminish US power and disrupt the global peace.” (RELATED: Trump Administration Hits Iran’s Entire Financial Sector With New Sanctions)

“The United States wants Western Europe, the greater Middle East, the Indo-Pacific really to be peaceful,” Carafano said. “That’s what’s best for us. It’s best for our friends and allies.”

Carafano also discussed the Iranian Nuclear Deal, possible interference in Tuesday’s election and more.

