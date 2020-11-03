Jim Harbaugh Says ‘All’ Michigan Can Do Is Keep ‘Battling’

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wants people to know that his team is trying!

The Wolverines lost to Michigan State this past weekend, and it’s without a doubt the most embarrassing loss of Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Many view it as the beginning of the end for him.

View this post on Instagram SPARTAN WIN. A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Oct 31, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

Well, according to Harbaugh, the Wolverines are giving it their best shot! According to Angelique Chengelis, Harbaugh said Monday during an appearance on Inside Michigan Football radio, “We’re battling. That’s all you can do.”

Harbaugh: “We’re battling. That’s all you can do.” on Inside Michigan Football radio — angelique (@chengelis) November 3, 2020

Guys, take it easy on Harbaugh and the Wolverines. They’re trying and they’re doing their best! Sure, they’re terrible, but it’s all about the effort, right?

Harbaugh should be embarrassed by this comment. It’s like he’s waving the white flag and surrendering to the rest of the college football world.

What a sad and pathetic day it is for Michigan and their fans when the coach is out here talking about effort after losing to Michigan State.

When you lose to Michigan State, you shouldn’t say anything until your next major win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Oct 31, 2020 at 8:21am PDT

The bad news for Michigan is that their next two games are against Indiana and Wisconsin. There’s a very real chance the Wolverines will hit the halfway point of the season at 1-3.

If that happens. Harbaugh’s seat will be consumed by fire.

Under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan is now 1-6 at home vs. Michigan State and Ohio State ???? pic.twitter.com/Xg8TErKYxV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 31, 2020

Never change, Harbaugh! Never change!