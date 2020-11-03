We Went To The Polls In Biden’s Hometown — Here’s What In-Person Voters Had To Say About Him

The Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee and Jorge Ventura took a trip over to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s hometown, Scranton, Pennsylvania, to see what voters think of him – and it turns out, not everyone is so fond of him.

“Joe Biden has been here, I don’t know, every four years for an election. [Biden] says he’s from Scranton, says he’s from the area and he’s done nothing,” one voter tells the Daily Caller. “The only time he comes around is during an election.”

This voter wasn’t the only one who noticed Biden’s lack of presence in his hometown.

“I would like to know what he ever did for Scranton besides saying he’s lived here,” another voter said.

One of the aforementioned voters told the Daily Caller that Biden’s stance on fracking could cost him the Pennsylvania vote.

“We’re pipeliners, we need oil , we need gas, we need fracking, those are our jobs, we depend on them in Pennsylvania.”

Another voter shared similar thoughts, noting Biden’s flip-flop on fracking could be the decision factor.

“I think it’ll definitely sway voters to vote for Donald Trump,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Fake A Crowd Like That’: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Tweets Image Of ‘Massive Crowd’ At Trump Rally To Warn Democrats)

Biden’s stance on fracking has come under fire in recent weeks, saying that he never said he opposes fracking during the final presidential debate.

BIDEN: “I. have. never. said. I. oppose. fracking.” TRUMP: “You said it on tape!” BIDEN: “Show the tape!” pic.twitter.com/BvjAzHGtqs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 23, 2020

However, Biden previously said during the July, 2019 Democratic primary debate that there would be no place for fossil fuel.

“We would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those – any fossil fuel.”

Months later Biden said he’d be willing to sacrifice some of the economic growth that has occurred due to gas and oil production.

