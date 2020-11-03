Joe Biden Takes All 5 Votes In Tiny New Hampshire Township

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won all the votes cast for president in Dixville Notch, a New Hampshire township located near the U.S.-Canada border.

Five votes were cast shortly after midnight, according to CNN. Due to the tiny township’s voting population, all eligible voters gathered in the “Ballot Room” at The Balsams resort to cast their ballots once the polls opened at midnight.

As soon as all ballots are cast, votes are tallied up and results are announced immediately, earlier than anywhere else in the nation. The early voting tradition has been going on since 1960, per CNN. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Says That Trump’s Black And Latino Support Are ‘The Story Of This Election’)

Biden jokingly touted the win as a prediction for the rest of the results this evening while speaking in Scranton, Pa. Tuesday.

“Based on Trump’s notion, I’m going to declare victory tonight,” he said, according to Politico.

Biden was referring to a Monday Axios report that said Trump told aides he planned to declare a victory on election night if he’s “ahead.” However, Trump later walked back his comments, saying he would declare himself a winner in the 2020 election “only when there’s a victory” while on Fox and Friends.

A majority of Dixville Notch voters voted for Hillary Clinton back in 2016, with Trump only receiving two votes. However, there were 8 eligible voters living in the township at the time.

In nearby Millsfield, which also opened its polls at midnight, Trump won 16-5, according to Forbes.