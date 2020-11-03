Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Uncontested Race In Georgia

Georgia GOP candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene officially won her race Tuesday and is now set to represent the state’s 14th Congressional District in Congress.

Though Greene was always favored to win Georgia’s 14th district, a reliably conservative area in the northwestern part of the state, Democratic candidate Kevin van Ausdal dropped out in September, though he still appeared on the ballot. Greene had over 80% of the vote when the race was called by Decision Desk HQ.

Greene, who is set to replace retiring GOP Rep. Tom Graves, gained national attention after making multiple comments criticized as racist and anti-Semitic. Greene has also been a vocal supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory and questioned whether 9/11 actually occurred before later saying that she believed it did. (RELATED: Marjorie Greene Leveled False Attacks At Two Congresswomen During A Capitol Visit In 2019)

Polls just closed in Georgia and QAnon is coming to Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene sailed through the general election after opponent withdrew from the race in September, but that did not stop the NRCC from cutting her a $5,000 check in October. — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) November 4, 2020

Though Greene initially faced harsh criticism from congressional Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, according to Politico, she has since been embraced by GOP members.

President Donald Trump called Greene a “future star” after she won her primary, and Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who faces a competitive election herself, has been campaigning with her across the state.

NW GA is fired up to welcome President @realDonaldTrump to Rome, GA tomorrow! Trump has been helping Georgians long before he became President, which is why we love him! #gapol https://t.co/r7maksikeD — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress???????? (@mtgreenee) October 31, 2020

Greene’s victory is relatively inconsequential for House Republicans, however, who are projected to lose additional seats and slip further into the minority, forecasters say.

And while Greene’s victory was all but guaranteed, Georgia emerged as a critical battleground state at both the presidential and senatorial levels. Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaigned in the state last week as polls showed him neck-and-neck with Trump, and the state has two senatorial races listed by forecasters as “tossups” as well.

