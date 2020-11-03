Mark Cuban Tweets Rehab Update On Delonte West

Things seem to be going well for former NBA player Delonte West.

Mark Cuban tweeted two photos Tuesday morning of the former Mavericks guard in rehab, and wrote, “Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

West went viral after he appeared to be homeless, and his former boss did what he could to make sure he got some help in rehab.

Judging from the photos above, it seems things are trending upward for the former NBA player.

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — ???????? (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

Hopefully, West is able to get whatever help he might need during this battle with whatever it is that’s causing him to struggle.

The dude was a very solid NBA guard, but has had nonstop problems ever since leaving the league. He went viral for being seemingly homeless, and was previously involved in a viral street fight.

Hopefully, things keep going West’s direction, and props to Cuban for getting him some help.