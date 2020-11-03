Melania Reaches Out To NC Police Officer ‘Injured’ In Crash During Motorcade To Campaign Rally

Melania Trump reached out to a North Carolina police officer after he was “injured” in a crash during a motorcade to her solo campaign stop in the state.

“I spoke w the injured @HPDNC officer this evening [and] was glad to hear he is doing well,” the first lady tweeted. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Melania Hitting Campaign Trail With Solo Stops In PA And WI)

“Thank you, as always, to all of the law enforcement officials who work to protect us every day!” she added, along with a retweet from the Huntersville police department about the crash.

I spoke w the injured @HPDNC officer this evening & was glad to hear he is doing well. Thank you, as always, to all of the law enforcement officials who work to protect us every day! https://t.co/Sp8W9Qi3QG — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 2, 2020

“Earlier today, one of our motorcycle [officers] on the motorcade procession for the FLOTUS was involved in a collision,” the tweet from the NC police department read. “The [officer] was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thank you to all who have sent prayers and well wishes! #HuntersvillePD.” (RELATED: Woman Yells Out ‘Handsome.’ Melania Trump Says ‘I Agree’ As She Lists Off What She Thinks Trump Has Accomplished)

It comes following FLOTUS stop Monday on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump’s reelection.

During the rally, the first lady spoke about what she thought were Trump’s accomplishment’s during his presidency.

.@FLOTUS soon taking off to #NorthCarolina to highlight President @realdonaldtrump’s record of promises made & promises kept! pic.twitter.com/s6trUZjrrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 2, 2020

At one point, the first lady said it has been her “greatest honor to serve as First Lady of this incredible country” and told the crowd she agreed “four more years” after they began chanting it.