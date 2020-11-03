Civil Unrest No Matter Who Wins, Seattle Police Officers Guild President Says

Mike Solan, the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about how the Seattle Police Department is preparing for possible Election Day violence, police morale and more.

“Well, I think it’s definitely good to be prepared as the department is trying to prepare for that,” Solan said. “We are expecting, obviously, unrest. That’s unfortunate in our society.”

He added, “it’s the police that are going to be standing up for people and protecting everyone’s public safety.”(RELATED: Election 2020: Here’s Why We Could Be In For A Week Of Chaos)

“I think you’re going to get unrest with both scenarios,” Solan said about what he expects if Joe Biden wins versus President Donald Trump. “I’ve had conversations with people who say, ‘well, one winning would be a revolution. The other one winning will be a civil war.'”

Solan also discussed attacks against Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, what he thinks can prevent political violence and more.

WATCH:

