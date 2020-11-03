Republican Gov. Chris Sununu Defends New Hampshire Governor Seat

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu won the New Hampshire governor race on Tuesday night against Democrat New Hampshire governor candidate Dan Feltes and Libertarian New Hampshire governor candidate Darryl Perry.

The Associated Press announced Sununu’s win on Tuesday night. Sununu has kept the New Hampshire seat against Perry and Feltes, securing a third straight term as governor, according to another AP report. (RELATED: Chris Sununu Re-Elected As New Hampshire Governor)

Sununu’s approval has gone up due to how he managed the coronavirus pandemic, Business Insider reported. Three in four of the state’s voters are pleased with Sununu’s performance.

Sununu was projected to carry 51% of likely voters in New Hampshire while Feltes was predicted to garner 46%, according to the American Research Group. The poll had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

