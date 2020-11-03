New York Giants Lose On Terrible Pass Interference No-Call

The New York Giants were hosed by the refs Monday night during a 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With 28 seconds remaining in the game, the Giants attempted a two-point conversion to tie the matchup at 25-25. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Nov 2, 2020 at 8:30pm PST

Tampa Bay defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. was initially flagged for pass interference against Dion Lewis in the end zone, but the refs eventually picked up the flag!

Watch the absurd moment below.

The Bucs beat the Giants after a flag for pass interference was picked up on New York’s two-point conversion attempt. (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/miY8yS07dH — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2020

How the hell do you pick up that flag? Seriously, how the hell do you pick up that flag against Winfield Jr.?

He clearly made contact with Lewis before the ball arrived, and the early contact clearly impacted his ability to make the catch.

What a brutal mistake by the refs.

On the call/no-call for pass-interference in the end zone:

— #Giants coach Joe Judge: “I thought Nate made the right call when he threw the flag. … We had a pretty clear view.”

— QB Daniel Jones: “Gotta get the ball out there sooner to him.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

Now, is it the most flagrant PI that we’ve ever seen? No, but that’s not what makes it such a terrible no-call.

It’s the fact the flag was thrown and then picked up that makes the situation absurd. When you throw a flag on a play like this one, then you let it stand.

The officials initially threw a flag on the game-tying two-point conversion attempt for the Giants. But after further discussion, the flag was picked up: no pass interference on the play. pic.twitter.com/wnekOiGbdV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 3, 2020

Fans of the Giants have every right in the world to be furious, and I would be too if I was them. Picking up the flag was a damn joke Monday night.