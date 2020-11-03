Ole Miss Tight End DaMarcus Thomas Released From The Hospital After Being Airlifted

Ole Miss tight end DaMarcus Thomas has been released from the hospital.

Thomas was airlifted to the hospital Monday after a scary injury in practice that left him briefly unable to move. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ole Miss tight end DaMarcus Thomas airlifted from practice field. Showing some movement before being placed in helicopter. Here’s what we know at this hour… https://t.co/CZwj6SQCsq via @247sports #OleMiss #HottyToddy — David Johnson (@Rebels247) November 2, 2020

The Rebels tweeted Monday night that Thomas’ medical tests were good, and that he was being released from the hospital.

UPDATE (6:15 p.m.): Prayers answered ???? pic.twitter.com/S5z0TkZDN3 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 3, 2020

In response to Thomas being released from the hospital, head coach Lane Kiffin tweeted in part, “Prayers answered so happy for DaMarcus and his family! Keep praying for his recovery.”

???????????????????????????????? Prayers answered so happy for DaMarcus and his family! Keep praying for his recovery. Great job by Pat and all the people that helped care for him today @OleMissFB https://t.co/gyKUHZo0jg — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 3, 2020

This is obviously outstanding news, and it’s the best kind of update that could have happened. It’s still not clear exactly what happened, but it’s great to hear that Thomas is coming home.

The college football world pretty much came to a grinding halt after word broke that he was hurt and wasn’t moving.

Kiffin said he called his son’s mom and told her he could care less if his son ever plays football again after seeing DaMarcus Thomas’ injury at practice this morning. Thomas unresponsive. Being airlifted to hospital staright from practice field. #OleMiss — David Johnson (@Rebels247) November 2, 2020

Let’s hope Thomas takes as much time as necessary to make sure he’s back at 100% before stepping back on the field.