Ole Miss Tight End DaMarcus Thomas Released From The Hospital After Being Airlifted

Oct 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ole Miss tight end DaMarcus Thomas has been released from the hospital.

Thomas was airlifted to the hospital Monday after a scary injury in practice that left him briefly unable to move. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Rebels tweeted Monday night that Thomas’ medical tests were good, and that he was being released from the hospital.

In response to Thomas being released from the hospital, head coach Lane Kiffin tweeted in part, “Prayers answered so happy for DaMarcus and his family! Keep praying for his recovery.”

This is obviously outstanding news, and it’s the best kind of update that could have happened. It’s still not clear exactly what happened, but it’s great to hear that Thomas is coming home.

The college football world pretty much came to a grinding halt after word broke that he was hurt and wasn’t moving.

Let’s hope Thomas takes as much time as necessary to make sure he’s back at 100% before stepping back on the field.