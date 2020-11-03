‘Between Cautious Optimism And Existential Terror’: Sunny Hostin Quotes A Friend On Election Anxiety

Sunny Hostin said Tuesday a friend had best summed up her feelings about the outcome of the general election in 2020 — wavering “between cautious optimism and existential terror.”

Hostin joined several of her co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” in a discussion about election anxiety as voters nationwide went to the polls Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Human Trials On Black People’: Sunny Hostin Invokes Tuskegee Experiments, Says Black Community Shouldn’t Trust Trump On Vaccine)

WATCH:

“I was texting with friends last night and this morning. My good friend Rich summed it up. He’s lurching between cautious optimism and existential terror. That’s where I am,” Hostin explained.

“It does feel like when I was a prosecutor and waiting for a verdict in a case. I’m sort of on pins and needles,” Hostin continued, saying that her main concern was voter suppression and people trying to intimidate voters.

“You have President Trump who is saying anything — any decision that is made or any ballots counted after tonight should not count. That is so un-American,” she added.

Hostin concluded by saying that she was leaning more toward “cautiously optimistic” but she still worried that military and other absentee ballots might not be counted, saying that she felt like Republican strategy was to keep them from being added to the Election Day totals.