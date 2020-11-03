Judge Addicted To BDSM Porn Admits To Sexually Molesting Young Children In His Office

Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro announced in a press release issued by the Attorney General’s office that charges had been filed Monday against Perry County Magisterial District Judge Michael Schechterly for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old special-needs child.

Schechterly, 58, was detained following an investigation by state police conducted in cooperation with the AG’s office, and is charged with Unlawful Contact with Children, Corruption of Minors, and Indecent Assault, according to the report.

Schechterly was elected to office in 2011, and was reportedly very active in community roles that regularly brought him into contact with children. This included his work as a teacher at two different schools before being elected to his current position; as well as his role as “Commander Mike” at a boys program called “Royal Rangers,” according to PennLive. (RELATED: California Orders Release Of 7-Risk Sexual Offenders, Governor Says It’s His Job To Keep State Safe)

The judge came under scrutiny in 2015 after it was discovered that 4 boys had spent the night in his court office. Police discovered porn videos in his office depicting BDWM-type sexual activity involving young girls, according to an article by NY Daily News. The DA’s office did not press charges at that time. However, those charges were recently reopened when the victim in question, now 20 years old, confirmed to police that Schechterly had touched him inappropriately.

Detectives also obtained office surveillance video in June of Schechterly interacting with several children in his office outside of normal business hours and acting strangely, according to the Criminal Complaint.

Anyone with relevant information about Schechterly and his interactions with children are encouraged to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-881-6937.

All charges discussed are currently accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.