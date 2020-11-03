Playboy Model Claims Southwest Airlines ‘Humiliated’ Her After Forcing Her To Cover Up Boobs On Flight

A Playboy model was told she would not be able to fly on a Southwest Airlines flight because of her low-cut leopard top.

Eve J. Marie claimed she felt “humiliated” and “embarrassed” after she was forced to wear a flight attendant’s sweater because she had no change of clothes, according to an article published by The Sun. Marie was reportedly approached by a flight attendant on her flight from Dallas to Tulsa on Thursday. The flight was the second leg of her trip that day, and the model claimed she had not had any issues on her first flight.

Playboy model traveling with son ‘humiliated’ for revealing top on Southwest flight https://t.co/QSwVPviREY pic.twitter.com/nH4Q4rJZJG — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2020



“When they threatened to remove me off the plane if I didn’t have a change of clothes, I felt completely humiliated, embarrassed and highly offended,” Marie said according to The Sun. “I’m an A list member for SWA and have a credit card with the airline and I have perks that allow any person travelling with me to fly free because of my high status with the airline.” (RELATED: Woman Says She Was ‘Kicked Off’ Airline Over ‘Obscene’ Outfit)

“So even as being a loyal customer with them, I felt like the other women on the plane were judging me based on my attire and they were saying my breasts are too large,” she reportedly continued.

Marie also had her seven-year-old child with her.

“I didn’t have anything to change into so that same flight attendant gave me her work sweater to place on top of my chest,” Marie recalled, The Sun reported. “In the end, I was forced to sit on the plane in front of all the other passengers with her work sweater across my chest.”

“This attendant advised me to contact corporate when I land,” she reportedly said.

Southwest Airlines has not responded to a request for comment.

This isn’t the first time that Southwest has been accused of asking a woman to change her outfit. In October, a woman claimed a captain gave her his shirt so she could board the plane.