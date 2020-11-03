Editorial

REPORT: The NFL Is Considering Expanding The Playoffs To 16 Teams For The 2020 Season

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The NFL might be opening up the playoffs this season.

According to Chris Mortensen, the league might expand the playoffs to a total of 16 teams for the 2020 season if regular season games have to be canceled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Currently, a total of 14 teams get in.

Honestly, I kind of like the idea of expanding to 16 teams for this season. Past 16 teams, and I’d be out.

However, with chaos engulfing the world of football because of coronavirus, you can bet on more games being canceled or delayed.

 

If that happens, then you might as well open up the playoff field to get more teams in. Trust me, fans aren’t going to complain about extra football being played.

That much I can promise you beyond a shadow of any doubt. Fans love extra football games. It’s why postponed games being played on Monday or Tuesday have received such solid ratings.

 

We’ll see what the NFL pulls the trigger on, but I can definitely get behind two more teams getting into the playoffs this season.