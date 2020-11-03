REPORT: The NFL Is Considering Expanding The Playoffs To 16 Teams For The 2020 Season

The NFL might be opening up the playoffs this season.

According to Chris Mortensen, the league might expand the playoffs to a total of 16 teams for the 2020 season if regular season games have to be canceled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Currently, a total of 14 teams get in.

NFL competition committee expects to present a resolution to owners based on a contingency of having a 16-team playoff season (8 in each conference) if games are lost due to the pandemic, especially as bye weeks disappear, according to league sources. Committee met by zoom today. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 2, 2020

The contingency, if necessary, would take 4 division champions and 4 wild card teams from each AFC and NFC.

Playoff seeds would be 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5. https://t.co/bSHoU1OAKd — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 2, 2020

Honestly, I kind of like the idea of expanding to 16 teams for this season. Past 16 teams, and I’d be out.

However, with chaos engulfing the world of football because of coronavirus, you can bet on more games being canceled or delayed.

If that happens, then you might as well open up the playoff field to get more teams in. Trust me, fans aren’t going to complain about extra football being played.

That much I can promise you beyond a shadow of any doubt. Fans love extra football games. It’s why postponed games being played on Monday or Tuesday have received such solid ratings.

We’ll see what the NFL pulls the trigger on, but I can definitely get behind two more teams getting into the playoffs this season.