Former NFL Quarterback Ryan Leaf Loses 70 Pounds

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf has lost a ton of weight.

Leaf posted an Instagram photo of himself on a golf course, and it’s very evident that he’s lost some serious weight. How much? Leaf said 70 pounds! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Chargers quarterback wrote the following in part on Instagram about his weight loss:

Down 70 lbs as of today. All due to a nutritional change and daily golf excursions have contributed but the larger change has been mental and the focus of choice around doing the next right thing. With the state of the world we will always have a choice to make the positive and healthy choice.

First off, this great news for Ryan Leaf. Nothing sets the mind and body right like losing a bunch of weight. Trust me, I know from firsthand experience.

It’s no secret at all that Leaf has struggled with substance abuse issues, and he infamously flamed out of the NFL after being the second overall pick.

He was also recently arrested and cut a plea deal on a count of misdemeanor violating the personal liberty of the accuser.

So, the man knows all about ups and downs. Now, it seems like things are going well, and we should all hope it stays that way.

Hopefully, Leaf finds small ways to win every day and strings some great days together. Congratulations to him on the awesome weight loss.