Scott Frost Says Nebraska Is ‘Ready To Turn A Big-Time Corner’

Delusion is still running high in Nebraska when it comes to the Cornhuskers.

According to Mitch Sherman, head football coach Scott Frost told the media Monday, “I think our program’s ready to turn a big-time corner, but it’s tough to if we’re given circumstances where we can’t get on the field and get better.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The comment is in reference to the game against Wisconsin being canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak.

I hate to be the guy who has to break the news to Nebraska, but they’re not really close to turning a “big-time corner” at all.

Unless Frost knows something that the rest of us don’t, we’ve seen nothing out of the Cornhuskers to suggest they’re nearly there.

Since the start of the 2017 season, the Cornhuskers have a total of 13 wins. What part of that makes Frost think that Nebraska is going to return to prime form?

They’re nowhere near where they need to be or where their fans expect them to be.

You just have to love the delusion from Nebraska fans and people in the program. They honestly believe they’re a day or two away from being Wisconsin or Ohio State. It’s truly adorable.