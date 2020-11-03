The FurZapper Removes Unwanted Pet Hair From Your Clothes, And It’s Just $13

There’s nothing quite like cozying up on the couch with a good movie, a bowl of popcorn — and a cuddly blanket covered in pet hair. Okay, maybe that last one you could do without. If you’ve had it up to here with pet hair ruining your couch, blankets, clothing, and more, an easy solution is more attainable than you think.

Move over lint rollers, there’s a new pet hair removal tool in town — the FurZapper! This innovative gadget removes unwanted pet hair from all your clothes, bedding, and more with minimal effort from you. Made of silicone, the reusable FurZapper separates lint, pet dander, fur, and more from just about any fabric, right in the washing machine, and dryer. It’s even self-cleaning!

If you’re worried about any damage the FurZapper could inflict on your laundry, don’t be. Completely hypoallergenic and safe to use on kids’ clothing, the FurZapper is a great chemical-free alternative to other washing aids. That’s because any lint, fur, or hair sticks right to the FurZapper, never affecting your fabrics at all. Even when you stick it in the dryer (which makes the FurZapper even sticker thanks to the heat), any additional fur goes right into the lint trap of your washer, saving you multiple washes and detergent at the end of the day.

Still not convinced the FurZapper will fix your pet hair problem for good? Read some of the rave reviews people have left about it online and see for yourself!

“I have a very hairy dog who sheds all of the time. This really helps minimize the for that sticks to apparel, especially since I love to hang my laundry on the line in good weather. But the combination of these and the dryer is just stellar. I’m ordering more!” – Gabriella I.