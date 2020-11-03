Politics

Betting Markets Turn For Trump And Chinese Yuan Plummets As Trump Win Looks More Likely

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In Final Debate Before Presidential Election

(Photo by Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Betting markets took a sharp turn in President Donald Trump’s favor as the president took leads in several must-win states Tuesday night.

Trump took leads in Florida, Georgia and Ohio following a surprising surge in support among Hispanic voters. The leads suggest Trump may be walking his narrow path toward reelection. Betting markets responded, surging Trump from a 40 percent chance of winning the election to a 65 percent chance, according to Betfair.

“Donald Trump is now favourite to win the election for the first time, surging by 27% on Betfair Exchange since polls closed,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom told Newsweek. “In a remarkable turn of events, Trump has overtaken Biden significantly and is now in pole position, suggesting it could be a very nervous night ahead for Biden.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Defeats Amy McGrath In Kentucky Even After Dems Dumped Almost $100 Million)

Oddschecker, a site that compiles the betting averages of a number of sites, now shows being the strong favorite for winning the election.

China’s yuan currency also plummeted as a Trump win appeared to become more likely.

Neither Trump nor Biden have secured enough electoral college votes to win the election as of publishing time.