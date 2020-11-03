Twitter Flags Trump Campaign Tweet Calling South Carolina Race For President Trump

Twitter flagged a tweet from President Donald Trump’s election campaign that called the race in South Carolina for Trump on Tuesday night.

A message under the tweet said “official sources” may not have confirmed the result of the race when the Trump campaign sent the tweet at 8:07 p.m. Eastern Time. The Trump campaign’s tweet came minutes after the Associated Press called the state in his favor at 7:56 p.m.

Twitter’s policy for verifying a race result is unknown. The Trump campaign called Florida for the president at roughly the same time — a state the AP still had not called more than an hour later–but Twitter did not apply an alert to the tweet.

Early results show Trump having a strong performance among Latino voters in Florida, but faltering among suburban white voters in states like Ohio. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Defeats Amy McGrath In Kentucky Even After Dems Dumped Almost $100 Million)

Hispanic voters per early 2020 exit polls: Florida:

2016: Clinton +27

2020: Biden +8 Georgia:

2016: Clinton +40

2020: Biden +25 Ohio:

2016: Clinton +41

2020: Biden +24 CNN — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2020

The presidential race remains up in the air at time of publishing.