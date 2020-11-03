Politics

Twitter Flags Trump Campaign Tweet Calling South Carolina Race For President Trump

President Trump's campaign calls the race in South Carolina. (Screenshot/TrumpWarRoom/Twitter)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Twitter flagged a tweet from President Donald Trump’s election campaign that called the race in South Carolina for Trump on Tuesday night.

A message under the tweet said “official sources” may not have confirmed the result of the race when the Trump campaign sent the tweet at 8:07 p.m. Eastern Time. The Trump campaign’s tweet came minutes after the Associated Press called the state in his favor at 7:56 p.m.

Twitter’s policy for verifying a race result is unknown. The Trump campaign called Florida for the president at roughly the same time — a state the AP still had not called more than an hour later–but Twitter did not apply an alert to the tweet.

Early results show Trump having a strong performance among Latino voters in Florida, but faltering among suburban white voters in states like Ohio. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Defeats Amy McGrath In Kentucky Even After Dems Dumped Almost $100 Million)

The presidential race remains up in the air at time of publishing.